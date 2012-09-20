Profit Hub Boot Camp a Big Hit - Internet Millionaire Jeff Usner's Live Training on Internet Marketing

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- The recent live event from ProfitHub.com proved to be a big hit, providing insights and life changing experiences to participants that they can apply not only in growing their businesses but in their personal life as well.



Internet marketing will never be the same. The recent Profit Hub Boot Camp in Dallas proved to be another huge success for internet millionaire Jeff Usner and his ProfitHub.com team. The testimonials coming out of the event are the exact kind that make success stories. People from all over the country, even up to the UK, flocked to the event to learn the secrets of the experts regarding internet marketing and how to grow a successful business online.



The Profit Hub Boot Camp delivered an intense, comprehensive, and very fun learning workshop and seminar covering all the bases one needs to start up or take an internet business to another level. The topics discussed included SEO training and social media marketing, email profits, website building, and many more, including the secret millionaire system of Profit Hub founder Jeff Usner. A VIP book signing was also conducted for his first book, internet millionaire: Your Blueprint to Succeed.



“Bootcamp was incredible... full of strategic planning and Information, great new friends and the fleshing out of a system, able to carry any & all of the participants to any level of financial freedom. But the highlight of the weekend for me, was Saturday night. The core of the Jeff Usner business model was opened for all to see. All who attended were able to not only see Jeff Usner's heart, but that of his whole team. It was very special,” says Mike Shurley coming out of the event, which truly gave amazing insights to people on how to build their companies on the internet. Jeff and his team have been doing it for a very long time and sharing that knowledge and skill set in a live event two years after the last is simply phenomenal.



According to Christie Hertzler, another Profit Hub Boot Camp participant, the live event gave her so much more than how to’s and steps but more important, it provided her the confidence she needed to believe in herself, saying, “I learned so much - but even more importantly, I'm walking away with the confidence and belief that I CAN do this and do it well. If there is anyone out there who wondered if it was worth it, all I can say is what I learned at this event was PRICELESS. If you're still on the fence for the next event - go ahead and stay home. It just gives those of us who had the honor and privilege of learning from Jeff and his staff the opportunity to DOMINATE the market.”



About The Profit Hub Boot Camp

The Profit Hub Boot Camp took place in Dallas, September 1 and 2. For more details and powerful video testimonials, check out ProfitHub.com or like them on Facebook. Jeff Usner is an internet millionaire and a highly sought business coach and mentor. He helps small and big business alike create systems to marketing their product or service online.