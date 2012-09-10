Profit Hub Boot Camp - Learn to Create Killer Landing Pages and Turn Traffic Into Profits

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Two years after his last live event, internet millionaire Jeff Usner invites internet marketers to his upcoming training Profit Hub Boot Camp staging on September 1 and 2 in Dallas to learn more about building successful websites and landing pages and everything and anything else about internet marketing.



Two years after the mega event in Dallas, internet millionaire Jeff Usner announces another internet marketing training event that is sure to give internet marketers a big boost in knowledge and skills in growing business and creating maximum profits in a very short period of time. The live event titled Profit Hub Boot Camp is sponsored by Jeff’s new company, Profit Hub.com, and will be held on September 1 and 2, once again, in Dallas.



“I’m so excited about our upcoming Profit Hub boot camp. It’s right around the corner. I can’t wait to be a part of that with you, if you’re coming to the event. If you’re not, why aren’t you? It’s going to be killer. If you ever thought about starting a business on the internet, if you have a business you’ve been trying to get going, struggling to get going on the internet, if you are making money on the internet and you want to make more money, you need to be on this event,” invites Jeff in a video launched on ProfitHubTV.com.



According to the internet millionaire, Profit Hub Boot Camp will be 100% content that holds the key to taking any business to another level. Many areas will be covered in the live training event, particularly building killer websites that speak volumes to the market place and ensures the traffic generated by the website will convert to dollars.



Jeff says this is a part of internet marketing where most people get stuck in. Some easily give up when they don’t see their landing pages and websites make money but the internet millionaire says there is no reason to give up just yet instead focus your energies into tweaking the website and making it solid and profitable. There are several ways to do this and Jeff and his team has practically mastered the foundation of building successful landing pages having working with leads through landing pages for the most part of his career.



In the Profit Hub Boot Camp, this will be taught using the actual strategies that Jeff uses for all his businesses on the internet and the winning formula that is also instructed at ProfitHub.com. “We’re going to implement exactly the strategies we use in our business to build websites, how we do it really quickly, inexpensively, and we’re able to ramp and bank, and make a lot of money in different niches and verticals, how you can do the same with every business idea you have right now, how to get people to your website who want to buy what you have, how to get people to give you money, convert them to raving fans for life,” explains the internet millionaire.



Jeff further adds what you can expect from the September 1 and 2 event saying, “Come learn those strategies, we’re going to teach you some tips and techniques that are going to help you take your business to the top and dominate anybody else in your market place and all.” The Profit Hub Boot Camp event is right around the corner and for those seeking a goldmine of information regarding landing page creation and more, the live event is currently enrolling at ProfitHub.com.



About http://www.profithub.com

Jeff Usner is an internet millionaire and a highly sought business coach and mentor. He helps small and big business alike create systems and funnels which will transform their business processes into the most productive, most efficient, and most profitable systems there is. Profit Hub is the place to gain an edge with internet marketing training and have more free time.