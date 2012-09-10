Profit Hub Releases Five Internet Marketing Training Modules to Teach Making Money Online

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Latest internet marketing training platform ProfitHub.com unveils five part internet marketing program focused on raking the most profit from the best business strategy, website building and development, social media, email profits, and free traffic efforts. Internet marketers struggling to find success will find the training modules not only skill building but profit earning as well.



As internet marketing improves its reputation as a big money making business venture, the latest internet marketing training ground, Profit Hub, offers individuals the chance to take advantage and jumpstart a career and make a successful business on the internet. The training that can be obtained at ProfitHub.com covers all the bases necessary to build a profitable online business from the ground up.



ProfitHub.com is the latest offering from internet millionaire and business coach Jeff Usner. After featuring on ABC’s Secret Millionaire, Jeff has set his eyes on providing a new platform for beginning internet marketers and individuals interested in making more money online. Profit Hub was soon launched offering training and insider information on all the hows and whys regarding making money online.



As of press time, there are five modules available to members of Profit Hub that will equip them with knowledge and skills suitable to compete in the tough global market of the internet. These modules include business strategy, website building and development, social media, email profits, and free traffic. Live training, SOPs and checklists, site reviews, and more are offered to members within.



With the business strategy module, Profit Hub provides killer business models and winning strategies simplified and blueprinted so business minded individuals can model them for success in their own businesses. Insider internet marketing training information on major trends and the latest money making avenues on the internet are also discussed to come up with a winning business strategy that will consistently make profit.



The website building and development module focuses on creating a website or taking an existing website and optimizing it for business success. This is a great module for beginning internet marketers and even owners of small businesses. To increase profit and business awareness, having a website is no longer optional but a necessity. But having a website is only the beginning and the rest of the work comes in ensuring the website is in tuned with the psyche of the buying audience.



The social media module is another big training from Profit Hub and Jeff mentioned that the content they have in this module should be worth hundreds and hundreds on its own but is being offered at Profit Hub for a ridiculously low price. The big rise in the popularity of social media websites have fueled social media marketing and if done correctly, this has the potential of skyrocketing sales and establishing the brand of any business in record time.



Email profits and free traffic round up the modules and both offer the most up-to-date and evergreen market data that all the pros use to ramp and bank and take their businesses to the next level. These modules are but the beginning of the expert internet marketing training provided by Profit Hub to help all interested parties make more money online. For more information on training or to get on the waiting list, check out ProfitHub.com and discover the secrets of the highest paid marketers in the world.



About http://www.profithub.com

Jeff Usner is an internet millionaire and a highly sought business coach and mentor. He helps small and big business alike create systems and funnels which will transform their business processes into the most productive, most efficient, and most profitable systems there is. Profit Hub is the place to gain an edge with internet marketing training and have more free time.