Profit in 60 Seconds Review - Famous Binary Options Trading Software Exposed

Orcutt, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Profit in 60 Seconds says that its software will allow its users to generate a steady income through trading binary options in less than half an hour per day. The software generates trading options signals for over 20 currency pairs which maximize the potential to earn profit.



How does the product work?

Trading options signals are basically an indicator as to whether people should call or put on a binary option. This very crudely amounts to saying whether something will or will not happen. The indicators offered by Profit in 60 Seconds provide people with a probability percentage of these outcomes. The system then states that if the probability percentage is over 90% it is worth calling or putting (depending on what Profit in 60 Seconds says).



Click Here For Instant Access to Profit in 60 seconds



What is the initial investment?

The product retails for $997 but comes with a free trial of 30 days. Once the 30 days are up users must then purchase the aforementioned license although Profit in 60 Seconds claim that a person will make this amount in profit during the trial period. On top of this there is an initial trading bank which is should be at least $200 according to the creators.



What is the rate of return?

Assuming one starts with the $200 initial investment the creators of Profit in 60 Seconds claim that users will have made $2400 in the first 30 days. From there they say that the system can be scaled to generate a larger profit per trade.



Click Here For Instant Access to Profit in 60 seconds



If the software works as well as advertised giving this product a try should be a no brainer. The 30 day trial appears to be legitimately free with the down the line costs clearly outlined. One matter of concern that must be addressed is the fact that in order to claim free trial a person must use a broker that is approved by Profit in 60 Seconds. There remains the doubt that the software really is accurate as claimed but given the free trial it costs nothing to find out.



About Profitin60seconds.com/

Profit in 60 Seconds is a unique desktop application that enables binary options traders to make high-percentage profits by trading 60-second options in the Forex market.



The trial version and the full paid version and more information about the software is available on: www.profitin60seconds.com/