Profit in 60 Seconds Review - How People Are Making Huge Profits in 60 Seconds

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Profit in 60 Seconds is the newest signal software available on the market. The marketing for this product is excellent and the website is very clean. This makes every individual believe that a lot of money has been put into it. A pretty significant bonus about their product is their month long trial. Let’s go over in more detail. The software downloads to users’ desktop computer and provides signals on multiple assets throughout the day.



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Once the signal is provided, it’s up to the user to enter the trade at his broker. The question is, are user quick enough to enter the trade as soon as the signal is given. They say a user have about 1 min. to take the entry after the signal is produced. They also rate each signal to allow a person to enter with a smaller risk amount or a higher risk amount depending on the probability. This will all be discretionary considering most Sixty second binary brokers offer five dollar minimums and $100 maximums.



How Many Trades on Average?

It’s been observed that the signaling software has given out over 50 signals in a day, but more commonly a person will see around 20-30. With so many signals available each day it’s best to pick one or two assets to follow. This will allow him to stay focused and try to take the best signals possible. There’s no sense in wasting trades where a person can’t get in on them.



What Assets Do They Trade?

Currently the product watches 22 currency pairs. Obviously here at binaryoptiontrading.com every individual like the EURUSD the best. When it comes down to signals however, having more is better. Remember to watch pairs that a user followed in the past. He does not want to be left in the dark watching pairs that he doesn’t know anything about. If a user is questioning any particular signal on a particular currency pair it’s probably best not to take the trade.



What do people have to do to get a Trial?

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A nice feature that they offer is a free 30 day trial. They mention the word FREE because people don’t have to pay for the software. However, there is a caveat. Every individual will need to open a new broker account at either Trade rush or Redwood Options to get the free trial software. Not only will this new account need to be created, users also have to make a deposit of $200. If they don’t make the deposit they will not have access to the software. Users could purchase the product for $997. With the numbers they are talking about it in their performance reports, this is not that much.



The Performance:

Something to consider when looking at a product is the performance reports. Over the past few weeks many people noticed some really good results. This is where users need to think about whether this is true or not. When they are taking 30 trades and having 26 winners, three losers and one tie, people need to think about whether they are true or not. How did they come up with these numbers?



If a signal service/software is something a person is looking for than this may be the best on the market. Profit in 60 seconds provides a lot of things that most traders want. A person needs to be ready to take trades and willing to take risks. 60 Second binary options trading are probably the hardest type of trading out there. A person can learn more about on the official website.



About www.Profitin60seconds.com

Profit in 60 Seconds is a unique desktop application that enables binary options traders to make high-percentage profits by trading 60-second options in the Forex market.



The trial version and the full paid version and more information about the software is available on: www.profitin60seconds.com/