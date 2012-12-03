Profitable and Innovative Business Ideas for 2013 Exposed by Popular Business Blog

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- If you are an aspiring entrepreneur planning to start your own online business, chances are you are faced with one of the most common ailments of rookies and that is choosing just the right niche to get involved with. Even experienced online marketers get stuck sometimes in what business analysts calls “the wall trap” where entrepreneurs who have earned money online before suddenly run out of ideas and stop cold in their tracks. What they both need are innovative business ideas to get the ball rolling, and this is what our news is all about.



1. Creating iPad Apps for Seniors

2. Employee Monitoring services

3. Self Quantification Tools



Recently, Apple has released their new iPad Mini to cater to those who want a smaller version of the iPad. But almost 86% of iPad owners disclosed that they prefer to use the iPad 2’s larger screen. This can be attributed to the fact that many iPad users are senior citizens who love to play games while relaxing at home to mingle with their friends and relatives in social media platforms. Considering the fact that they have extra money to spare and buy apps that they can use, creating apps for these tech savvy seniors is a great business idea indeed.



Outsourcing is also a growing industry with nearly 93% of online business tasks being sent to workers to the Philippines, India and even within the United States with freelancing jobs. Effectively monitoring these online employees has created a huge market for software developers who have seen the demand years back. But the trend is not likely to slow down, as more companies prefer to outsource some of their business tasks and are likely to hire home based employees to save on office costs. Getting involved in a business that helps companies track their offshore employees is another sure winner.



Though there are already usable self quantification tools today, companies who are “data junkies” are setting the demand for more. Self quantification tools can also be used to accurately predict consumer behavior and will set the wheels for more progress in this field. Entrepreneurs who get involved in this industry have a high rate of success if the trend does continue in the direction it is taking now.



“Where "global knowledge" was once essential for leaders, IBM's 2010 Global CEO Study cited "creativity" as the most important leadership quality for the future.” - CNN Lisa Bodell



REFERENCE: http://www.cnn.com.ph/2012/07/17/opinion/work-skills-future-conceptual-bodell/index.html



