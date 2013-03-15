Profitable Sunrise Scam Targeting Christians Shut Down

Palm Coast, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Christian finance blogger and Editor-In-Chief of ChristianMoney.com, James Paris, began a series of investigative reports and videos exposing Profitable Sunrise. Paris suspected from the beginning that this was a scam and was especially disturbed about the company's use of Bible verses and other tactics to draw in the faith community.



"I am thrilled to see that the company has been shut down and that multiple states have stepped in issuing warnings and cease and desist orders. Our belief is that the amount of money involved is easily in excess of $100 million. We are hearing from victims from around the world that were taken. Most were recruited from within the Christian community. We have heard stories of entire churches being drawn into the scam. E-mails are pouring in from all over the United States as well as Africa, Europe, and Australia. Our website is experiencing an unprecedented traffic volume. I just wish I could have done more sooner to have saved even more people from losing money," said Paris from his office in Palm, Coast FL, on Thursday afternoon.



Full details on the James Paris investigation of Profitable Sunrise.