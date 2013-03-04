Christians Targeted by International Investment Scheme

Palm Coast, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Profitable Sunrise and holding company Inter Reef Ltd were the subject of a temporary cease and desist order issued of by North Carolina Securities Administrator this week. James L. Paris, Editor-In-Chief of ChristianMoney.com, has released a number of investigative reports and videos detailing the company's activities and the involvement of multiple promoters of Profitable Sunrise in the United States.



ChristianMoney.com has traced the company to a Birmingham, England office address occupied by a small accounting firm. It was also reported by ChristianMoney.com that the sole shareholder and director was a woman by the name of Agnes Jouneau. The New Zealand Herald confirmed the reporting of ChristianMoney.com on Agnes Jouneau in their own story published on Friday.



"What is really tragic about this is that it appears it was all done under the guise of being a Christian based opportunity. The idea of people earning 2% per day immediately caught our attention and we started looking into the company in mid February. At this point, we don't have an exact figure of how much money has been invested into the program, but some estimates suggest that it could be more than 100 million dollars," said Paris from his Palm Coast, FL office on Saturday.

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content.