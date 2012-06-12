Profits Come With Patience in This Market, Suggests Penny Stock Analyst, Public Speaker, and Author of 'Invest in Penny Stocks,' Peter Leeds

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- The major stock exchanges have been under pressure recently. The entire month of May was only able to muster up 5 positive trading days, and it has so far been followed up by the worst start to June in recent history, according to CNBC.



The stats look even worse, when you consider that the stock market over it's entire history has closed higher 58% of the time, which illustrates the general upward bias of stocks and stock trading, according to TradingMarkets.com.



During this time of stock market weakness, one who sees it as an opportunity is Peter Leeds, a penny stock analyst, public speaker, and author of 'Invest in Penny Stocks.' [John Wiley & Sons]



"There are legitimate causes for concern among investors," states Leeds. "The Euro zone is splitting up, global debt loads are leading to pressure here and overseas, and now Asian economies are slowing down. However, in many cases, and especially with the best high quality penny stocks we follow, the shares have been dramatically oversold. These undervalued stocks are an opportunity, in my opinion."



"There are many great penny stocks we've profiled, with excellent management teams, profitable operations, and growing market share, which are now trading at a fraction of the share price, despite achieving record results in their recent financial reports."



Asked why many of these penny stocks seem to be trading lower, despite their strong operational performances, Leeds explains that, "these stocks are trading lower in sympathy to the overall weak market. A sinking tide will take all boats with it."



Leeds concludes with, "There are great profits to be made right now, for those investors who see the opportunity, rather than the fear. With patience will come profits."



Leeds and his penny stock team take no compensation from their penny stock picks and the penny stocks they profile, and all information is completely impartial and unbiased. All their penny stock picks, and full reports on the penny stocks which pass their analysis, along with buy and sell prices, can be found at http://www.PennyStocks.net.