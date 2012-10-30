Profound Research on Domestic Coastal Container Industry in China

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- In China, the annual throughput capacity of domestic coastal container rose from less than 5 million TEU in 2001 to 52.53 million TEU in 2011, increased by nearly ten times, accounting for 32% of total ports container throughput.



Since the year of 2009, as Chinas economic macro-control, the development pace of domestic coastal container became slow down significantly, but still keep the stable increasing trend. According to the Planning Institute of the Transport Ministry, the average growth rate of domestic coastal container is 37.9% during the Tenth Five-Year, and 24.5% during the Eleventh Five-Year, increasing 22.2% year-on-year in 2011.



The key growth of domestic coastal container shifted from coastal areas to inland. According to statistics, from 2003-2011, the average growth rate of domestic coastal container in coastal areas is 24.5%, and that of inland port is 37.2%. The large-scale trend of domestic coastal container is obvious; the ship average tonnage in the year of 2000 was 18,000 tons, in the year of 2010 was 31,000 tons.



The first four months in 2012, the coastal ports throughput of domestic trade increased by 5.9%; the container load freight increased by 12%; domestic coastal container increased by 15%, while the total of other goods category is flat. The domestic coastal container achieved the expected growth and became the highlight in the domestic trade. The number of domestic coastal container will be up to 60 million TEU this year, and 80 million TEU in 2015.



So far, China has formed several main domestic trade hub ports based on the Pearl River Deltas Guangzhou Port, the Yangtze River Deltas Shanghai Port and Suzhou Port, Bohai Bays Tianjin Port and Yingkou Port.



During the development of domestic coastal container, each port, shipping company and the railway sector strengthened the cooperation; implemented sea-rail intermodal transportation; promoted the development of domestic coastal container.



