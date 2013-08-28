New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- PrognosDx Health, Inc. (PrognosDx) is a biotechnology company. The company develops products for the treatment of cancer and other complex diseases. Its products include PrognoScore, and RxScore. PrognosDx's PrognoScore is used in the treatment of prostate cancer and bladder cancer. The company's RxScore is a therapeutic test for pancreatic, breast, colorectal, and lung cancers. Its technology platform is based on discovery at UCLA to develop histone proteins as prognostic markers for many cancers and as drug response predictive biomarkers. The company conducts clinical validation studies at medical centers throughout the US. PrognosDx is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the PrognosDx Health, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PrognosDx Health, Inc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- ALR Technologies Inc. (ALRT) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Quidel Corporation (QDEL) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Alere Inc. (ALR) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Cepheid (CPHD) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Interleukin Genetics, Inc. (ILIU) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- PrognosDx Health, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Abbott Diagnostics - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update