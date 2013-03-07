PrognosDx Health, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from GlobalData, "PrognosDx Health, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- PrognosDx Health, Inc. (PrognosDx Health) is a biotechnology company, based in the US. The company develops products for the treatment of cancer and other complex diseases. It develops two product candidates in pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer. PrognosDx Health product candidate in pancreatic cancer is a tissue-based prognostic service using its proprietary histone solution in predicting the disease, while its other pipeline candidate is a tissue-based prognostic service that helps urologists and oncologists in identifying low-grade prostate cancer. It offers pharmaceutical research- clinical sample analysis, clinical patient sample analysis tests for other cancers and prostate cancer patient prognosis test service. The company also offers epigenetic molecular diagnostic and prognostic laboratory services, which help in predicting the risk of disease recurrence, clinical outcome, and survival probabilities. PrognosDx Health is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, the US.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the PrognosDx Health, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
