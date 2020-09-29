Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Is Thriving Worldwide: AppNexus, DataXu, Adform

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



AppNexus Inc. (United States), AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.) (United States), Yahoo! Inc. (United States), DataXu Inc. (United States), Adroll.com (United States), Google Inc. (Doubleclick) (United States), Adobe Systems Incorporated (United States), Rubicon Project Inc. (United States), Rocket Fuel Inc. (United States), IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch), Adform (Denmark) and The Trade Desk (United States)



Programmatic advertising is a system that automates the processes and transaction involved in purchasing and placing the ads on websites or apps. The deals are made through various websites with the help of programmatic advertising software. The market is expected to grow in the forecasted period owing to the increasing growth of the mobile and growing digitalization.



Market Drivers

- Increase In Growth of the Mobile Market Owing to Rising Programmatic Advertising Platform

- Growing Digitalization Aiding the Growth of Programmatic Advertising Platform



Market Trend

- Technology Advancement and Innovation in Programmatic Advertising Platform



Restraints

- Shortage In Advertising Agencies



Opportunities

- Popularity of Social Media Contributing to the Growing Programmatic Advertising Platform



Challenges

- Dearth of Skilled Operators



The Programmatic Advertising Platform market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Programmatic Advertising Platform Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market

The report highlights Programmatic Advertising Platform market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Programmatic Advertising Platform, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Breakdown by Segments (by Application (Governance, Commercial, Others), Ad Format (Desktop Display, Desktop Video, Mobile Display, Mobile Video), Transaction Mode (Real Time Bidding, Private Marketplace, Automated Guaranteed), Enterprise (Small Medium Businesses, Large Enterprise))

5.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Programmatic Advertising Platform Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



