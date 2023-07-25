NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Programmatic Display Advertisement Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Programmatic Display Advertisement market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Adconion Media Group (United Kingdom), Google, LLC. (United States), AppNexus (AT & T) (United States), BrightRoll (United States), Criteo (France), DÃ¡rriens Media Exchange (United States), Kontera (United States), Microsoft (United States), ONE by AOL (United States), Rocket Fuel (Canada), Rubicon Project (United States), SpotXchange (Magnite) (United States), Tremor Video (United States).



Advertisers can position online display advertisements in front of potential customers while they are exploring publisher sites that contain the advertising using the programmatic display. The automatic buying and selling of banner adverts on specially specified portions of websites, social media platforms, and applications are known as programmatic display advertising. The great part about programmatic advertising is that potential clients can be targeted based on specific demographics such as age, salary, interests, work role, and current internet browsing interest.



On Sept. 21, 2021 - Tremor Video, a leading programmatic video platform, has debuted a new programmatic audio solution for advertisers to seamlessly expand their digital strategies beyond â€" or in concert with â€" video and Connected TV (CTV). The offering is powered by Tremorâ€™s premium supply arrangements, which include AdsWizz and UNIFD.LA.



Influencing Market Trend

- Demand Side Platforms are Gaining Popularity

Market Drivers

- Increasing Number of Smart Phone Users

- Raising Internet Penetration

- Cheaper Advertising Costs

Opportunities:

- Capitalizing on Emerging Economies

- Advertising through Social Media Influencers

Challenges:

- Adoption of New Trends with Continuous Changing Dynamics

- Converting of Sales, Decreasing Sales Cycle



Analysis by Type (Static Display Advertisement, Dynamic Display Advertisement), Application (E-commerce Ads, Travel Ads, Game Ads, Others), Platform (Mobile devices, Desktops, Retail displays, Others), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Automotive, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Others), Trading Channels (Hybrid, Direct deals, Automated deals, Open real-time bidding, Private real-time bidding)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Programmatic Display Advertisement Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



On Aug 16 2021 - MNC Group, the biggest integrated media company in Southeast Asia, has signed a deal for a new video advertising program with SpotX, the leading global video advertising, and monetization platform now part of Magnite.

June 16, 2021 - Criteo, the global technology company that provides the worldâ€™s leading Commerce Media Platform, announced today that it has signed a three-year partnership with Carrefour Group, one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour becomes the first European food retailer to use Criteo's new programmatic platform for retail media allowing Carrefour to market its inventories.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



