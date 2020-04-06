Progressing Cavity Pump Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2025 - Top Companies Schlumberger Limited, Johstadt, Sulzer, Sydex, Borets

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- A progressive cavity pump is a type of positive displacement pump and is also known as a progressing cavity pump, progg cavity pump, eccentric screw pump or cavity pump. The global Progressing Cavity Pump market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



The market is expected to show constant growth by 2019-2024. The research covers detail analysis, trend and share of the Progressing Cavity Pump Market. Research reports includes analysis based on the past data which assist in predicting the revenue for upcoming years. The study includes market value in terms of revenue in billion USD for years 2012-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in % for from 2019-2025.



This report studies the Progressing Cavity Pump market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- Schlumberger Limited

- Weatherford International plc

- The Verder Group

- GE Baker Hughes Incorporated

- Halliburton Company

- Johstadt

- Sulzer

- Sydex

- Borets

- Bellin S.P.A



Segment by Type:

- Less than 50 hp

- 51< 150 hp

- Above 150 hp



Segment by Application:

- Oil and Gas

- Water and Waste Management

- Food and Beverage

- Chemical and Petrochemical

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Progressing Cavity Pump Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Progressing Cavity Pump Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Progressing Cavity Pump Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Progressing Cavity Pump Market Forecast

4.5.1. Progressing Cavity Pump Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Progressing Cavity Pump Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Progressing Cavity Pump Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Progressing Cavity Pump Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Progressing Cavity Pump Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Progressing Cavity Pump Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Progressing Cavity Pump Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Progressing Cavity Pump Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Progressing Cavity Pump Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Progressing Cavity Pump Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Progressing Cavity Pump Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Progressing Cavity Pump Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



