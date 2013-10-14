Progressive Medical Concepts Launches Online Medical Supplies Store

Buford, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Progressive Medical Concepts, a leader in the medical supplies and equipment field, has opened a new web store, which means individuals and healthcare facilities and institutions from across the country and around the globe can enjoy the same great customer service and product selection the company’s local customers have come to count on.



Located in Buford, about halfway between Atlanta and Gainesville, Ga., Progressive Medical Concepts has representatives in seven states and Puerto Rico and has provided thousands of customers and institutional clients with the most competitive prices on hundreds of medical devices and supplies. The new online web store was designed to allow customers from all over to have access to Progressive’s unique value proposition: To reliably offer the highest-quality products at competitive prices while providing top-notch customer service based on honesty and integrity.



Working with top medical device and supply companies like Medline, Drive, Invacare and Graham-Field, Progressive Medical Concepts offers its customers products to serve a broad range of medical and healthcare needs including ostomy and bariatric supplies, orthopedic and physical therapy products, respiratory products and aids for daily living as well as nursing supplies, capital equipment reusable textiles and patient room supplies and lots, lots more.



Every item offered by Progressive Medical Concepts is manufactured under strict quality controls which means customers can shop with confidence, and Progressive’s partnerships with leading manufacturers means customers have greater selection at better cost. Working with specialists in nursing home administration, nursing, respiratory therapy, patient positioning, negative pressure wound therapy and other areas ensures our clients can continue to provide top-quality patient care even as healthcare standards and techniques continue to evolve.



About Progressive Medical Concepts

Located in the Greater Atlanta metropolitan area, Progressive Medical Concepts has a single mission: To provide its customers with the best in medical supplies while providing honest, ethical customer service. To learn more about Progressive Medical Concepts or to speak with a representative, contact them through their toll-free number at 800-511-2601 or visit the Progressive Medical Concepts company website.