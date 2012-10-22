Progressive Republican Club Endorses Democratic Candidate in Close Arizona Senate Race

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Representative Flake, the Republican candidate, has taken positions on the major issues that are opposed to our principles. He has signed the “No New Taxes” Norquist pledge and he supports extreme right-wing radical and Libertarian programs. The programs that Representative Flake supports are a continuation of policies that have caused harm to the middle class. Flake supports reducing taxes for the wealthy while taking down medicare, social security and education.



The Progressive Republican Club was founded with the express goal of bringing the Republican Party back to the heritage of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower. During the past thirty years the Republican Party has been taken over by radical elements. They have driven our country to the brink of economic disaster. They have mismanaged our government and caused our national debt to skyrocket. They have supported a tax policy that is destructive to most Americans and benefits only the wealthiest few. Their policies have grievously hurt the middle class who are the strength of America. They are destroying the American way of life and the American dream.



It is our opinion that Representative Flake, who styles himself as a fiscal conservative, is part of and supports these radical elements. The PROGRESSIVE REPUBLICAN CLUB will not support nor endorse any person who is a candidate for any office who has signed the Norquist no new taxes pledge. We urge you to cast your vote for Dr. Richard Carmona.



Membership in the PROGRESSIVE REPUBLICAN CLUB is open to all who support our principles clearly stated on our web site:Progressive Republican Club. We ask for your strong and vocal support. Please do not send us money. Send us your heart and your patriotism.