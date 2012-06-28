Progressive Republican Club Will Sponsor a July 4 "Occupy We the People" Book Sale

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- The Progressive Republican Club was founded with the express goal of bringing the Republican Party back to the heritage of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower.



It is our goal to educate our fellow Americans. So they will know our heritage, the problems that we face today and to look to solutions for our bright future. We want everyone to read Occupy We The People Decision Time For America by Victor Weintraub.



We have arranged with the publisher, First Capitol Books and the online retailers for a 70% discount from the retail price of the book. The book will be available as an E Book download for $2.99 instead of the usual $9.99. This sale will run from 12:01 AM July 4, 2012 through 11:59 PM July 10 2012. The book is available at Amazon Kindle, Barns & Noble Nook and other retailers.



We urge you to read this book and to discuss it with your friends and family. During the past thirty years the Republican Party has been influenced by extreme elements. They have driven our country in a direction that does not represent our progressive history. This book will open your eyes to the facts. It is our goal to have one million Americans read this book.