Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030

- Total Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) prevalent cases in 7 MM was 98,498 in 2017.

- The prevalence of PSP in Japan in 2017 was 21,869.

- The prevalence of PSP in the United States in 2017 was 20,161.

- The prevalence of PSP in the United Kingdom was 12,681 in 2017.

- Males are affected by PSP more as compared to females.



Key benefits of the report

1. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy epidemiology and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy market.



"The therapeutic market of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy in 7MM in 2017- USD 10.54 million".



Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) also called Steele-Richardson-Olszewski syndrome, an uncommon brain disorder, which affects movement, control of walking (gait) and balance, speech, swallowing, vision, mood and behaviour, and thinking. The cause of PSP is unknown, but it is a form of tauopathy, in which abnormal phosphorylation of the protein tau leads to the destruction of vital protein filaments in nerve cells, causing their death.



Progressive Supranuclear Palsy treatment is symptomatic and supportive. No cure for the disease is there at present. Some of the older types of antidepressants like amitriptyline, fluoxetine, and imipramine, can also help relieve symptoms of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

Walking aids like a walker weighted in front and wearing shoes with built-up heels may help in preventing affected individuals from falling backwards. Bifocals or special glasses with prisms may be prescribed for some individuals with PSP to treat certain difficulties in eyesight (i.e., difficulty looking down).



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Progressive Supranuclear Palsy treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

- AZP2006

- UCB0107

- ASN120290

- LMTX

And many others



The key players in Progressive Supranuclear Palsy market are:

- AlzProtect

- UCB Biopharma

- Asceneuron Therapeutics

- TauRx Pharmaceuticals



And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction



2. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Overview at a Glance



3. PSP Disease Background and Overview



4. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Epidemiology and Patient Population



5. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Epidemiology by Countries (2017–2030)



5.1. United States



5.2. EU-5



5.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale



5.2.2. Germany



5.2.3. France



5.2.4. Italy



5.2.5. Spain



5.2.6. United Kingdom



5.3. Japan



6. PSP Treatments and Medical Practices



7. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Emerging Therapies



7.1. Key Cross Competition



7.2. AZP2006: AlzProtect



7.3. UCB0107: UCB Biopharma and



7.4. Emeramide (NBMI): EmeraMed



8. Failed Therapies



8.1. Gosuranemab/BIIB092: Biogen



8.2. ABBV-8E12: Abbvie



9. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Size



10. 7MM: Country-Wise Market Analysis



10.1. United States Market Size



10.2. Germany Market Size



10.3. France Market Size



10.4. Italy Market Size



10.5. Spain Market Size



10.6. United Kingdom Market Size



10.7. Japan Market Size



11. Market Drivers



12. Market Barriers



13. Report Methodology



14. DelveInsight Capabilities



15. Disclaimer



16. About DelveInsight



