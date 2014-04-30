Progressive Vision Center, LTD First to Offer Revolutionary Modality for Retinal Disease Detection to Patients in Canton

Canton, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Progressive Vision Center, LTD is the first eye care provider in the Canton area to offer patients the optomap® Retinal Exam, offered by Optos, Inc. The optomap® Retinal Exam is a scanning laser ophthalmoscope that captures an image of virtually the entire retina.



“I am extremely pleased to offer this new technology to my patients,” said Robert C. Bobell, O.D. “Most patients feel they should only be examined when they need a change in prescription. In reality, the most important part of the examination is determining the health of the retina. The optomap® provides us a permanent digital image which I can manipulate and magnify to have the most comprehensive view of the back of the eye in order to better and more effectively discover abnormalities that may be present.”



The optomap® Retinal Exam non-invasively captures an instantaneous, ultra-widefield digital scan of the retina, revealing important information for the comprehensive evaluation of systemic and ocular health. The 200 degree internal scan captured in a quarter of a second enhances clinical care, patient satisfaction and practice efficiency. It is performed quickly and easily enabling practitioners to spend more time analyzing, diagnosing and educating rather than gathering information. optomap® scans are performed as an initial step in a comprehensive eye exam, giving practitioners a tool to help discover retinal disease. This offers an assisted opportunity to diagnose eye conditions – as well as other health conditions – early. Importantly, it enables the practitioner to effectively determine the next course of action.



Early detection of any retinal abnormality may lead to earlier and safer treatments and in many cases prevents vision loss. The optomap® Retinal Exam should be performed annually regardless of symptoms, thereby allowing doctors to observe subtle changes occurring as patients age.



Since the optomap® Retinal Exam’s inception in 1999, millions of exams have been conducted worldwide, aiding in the detection and diagnosis of serious eye conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachments, macular degeneration, and other pathologies like melanomas.



Optos is a provider of innovative solutions for comprehensive retinal evaluation, enabling practitioners to more effectively detect, monitor and promote patient health. The optomap® Retinal Exam is an integral first step in the clinical evaluation of every patient annually. It non-invasively generates an instantaneous, ultra-widefield digital scan of the retina, revealing important information for the comprehensive evaluation of systemic and ocular health. Thousands of practices across North American are currently offering the optomap® Retinal Exam and an average of 10,000 optomap® Retinal Exams are performed daily.



Optos plc is a leading and rapidly growing medical technology company for the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of devices that image the retina, the light-sensitive area at the back of the eye. Optos’ platform technology is the Panoramic200 Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope device - known as the P200. In a quarter of a second the P200 device produces a high resolution image of up to 200 degrees or approximately 82 percent of the retina in a single capture. The image - branded the optomap®



Retinal Exam - provides eye care practitioners with clinically useful information that facilitates the early detection of disorders and diseases evidenced in the retina, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration. Retinal imaging can also indicate evidence of non-eye or systemic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and certain cancers. The Company has recently gained regulatory clearance (CE and FDA 510(k)) to market a second device - P200MA. Optos’ technology provides an unequalled combination of wide-field retinal imaging, speed and convenience for both practitioner and patient and can help save sight and save lives.



About Progressive Vision Center, LTD

Progressive Vision Center, LTD is a 2-doctor practice located in Canton, IL. where you will experience more in modern vision care in a professional yet warm, welcoming environment.