Progressive Web Application Market Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand and Forecast Till 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- The global progressive web application market size was USD 1.13 Billion in 2019 and it is anticipated to reach USD 10.44 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 31.9% during the forecast period.



Progressive Web Application Market

Progressive web applications are experiencing a high surge in demand among the medium and small scale industries as they offer several benefits and can work without an internet connection. These have higher conversion rates than native apps and can load pages faster and reduce the complications involved in the maintenance of the apps. The global progressive web application market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.9% and reach a value of USD 10.44 Billion by 2027, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research.



The progressive web application report highlights set of information related to pricing and the category of customers who are more than willing to pay for certain products and services. The information on opportunities as well as product features, determine which offerings or benefits command sale and identify the communications channels used by the market leaders to create premium positioning strategies as well as attract broadest share.



Apart from the above mentioned content the researchers go an extra mile to define the distinct usage occasions and lists the customer segments to leverage the brand and identify future opportunities. Besides, the subject matter expert segment the target customers purely based on their consumption patterns.



Europe holds the second-largest share of the global market, due to imposition of strict guidelines by authorities in the region. The Progressive Web Application market in countries such as Germany, France, U.K., and Italy is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Progressive Web Application market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Progressive Web Application market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Progressive Web Application market growth worldwide?



Key market participants include Fusion Informatics, Deligence Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Aafilogic Infotech, Constant Infosolutions, CMARIX TechnoLabs, MLSDev, Nextyug India, Hidden Brain, Google Developers, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft.



Market Drivers

Growing penetration of smartphones and internet usage will fuel demand growth during the forecast period. The adoption of progressive web applications by small and medium scale businesses will contribute to the largest part of the demand share during the forecast period. The characteristics like high conversion rates, enhanced page visits and session lengths have resulted in greater adoption of these applications by the businesses. On the other hand, the use of fewer data enhances the customer experience, leading to greater acceptance of the progressive web applications by the consumers.



Regional Outlook

Growing usage of web-based applications has poised the North American regional market to be the leading shareholder of the global market through the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region has a high scope of growth and is analyzed to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the emergence of a vast number of medium and small scale industries.



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Acquisition trends

An assessment of acquisition trends since 2014 provides insights into the inorganic growth routes adopted by established companies for differentiating their products, and coping with competition. The key technologies acquired through these deals are related to mixed-signal solutions, always-on communication, design capabilities, and memory technologies. Various strategic drivers related to the transactions are also included in the report. The acquisition trends suggest that mid-stage companies are also being considered as potential targets by established players.



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Services

Tools & Libraries



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Dynamic Web Application

Static Web Application



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Real Estate

Travel & Tourism

Healthcare

Education

Others



