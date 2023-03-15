Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shareholder Alert: Investigation Concerning Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) shares over potential securities laws violations by Progyny, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Progyny, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. On December 7, 2022, market analyst Jehoshaphat Research published a report addressing Progyny, entitled "A Love Child of Accounting Games & Credit Risk" (the "Jehoshaphat Report"). The Jehoshaphat Report alleges that Progyny "is deceiving the investor community via its financial reporting practices" and that Progyny "is actually unprofitable but masks this problem with accounting games." Among other items, the report alleges that Progyny "apparently decided to recently stop accruing allowances for customer cancellations, which . . . may have added up to another ~400bps to both revenues and gross profit margins" and that "credit losses" reported by Progyny "are more like reversals of inflated revenues," citing the Company's "corporate customer base of high quality."



Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) declined from $53.08 per share on March 30, 2022, to as low as $29.25 per share on December 07, 2022.



