Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shareholder Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Wrongdoing

The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Progyny, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



New York based Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Progyny, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $344.85 million in in 2020, to $500.62 million in 2021, and that its Net Income increased from $46.45 million in 2020, to $65.76 million in 2021.



Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) declined from $53.08 per share on March 30, 2022, to as low as $28.83 per share on June 9, 2022.



