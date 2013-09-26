Project Debt Relief Announces Their Debt Free Life Scholarship to Struggling Students

Lindenhurst, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Project Debt Relief, a website that helps people get out of debt, is now offering their "Debt Free Life" scholarship to students studying business, finance, or economics. The three hundred dollar scholarship is available to High School Students who plan to enroll at University or College next year or for students who are already attending an accredited University or College.



The scholarship takes the form of an essay based contest. Project Debt Relief requires applicants to write a five hundred word essay on “The Entrepreneurial Spirit” and publish the article online. Judging criteria will include the quality and originality of the work as well as the volume of social buzz the applicants work earns.



A spokesperson for Project Debt Relief commented on the objectives of the scholarship:



“We are zealots when it comes to preaching about financial responsibility and education in an effort to reduce debt at an individual level. Unfortunately, students often suffer from high levels of debt while trying to concentrate on obtaining their education. More and more, students are faced with tough choices regarding the future of their education. We hope that this scholarship might help make a difference. The Debt Free Life scholarship is our contribution to helping students both financially and intellectually. We hope the $300 scholarship will help financially while the contest itself opens student’s eyes to the benefits of an entrepreneurial spirit.”



Discussing the judging criteria the spokesperson said:



“The person who is awarded the scholarship will have understood that we are looking for people to act with an entrepreneurial spirit rather than simply writing eloquently on the topic. Part of our judging criteria mentions “social buzz” and we expect the winner to have created plenty of social buzz with Facebook, Twitter and other social networks. We are excited to award the scholarship and we look forward to receiving applications by January 31st 2014. We encourage students and colleges to promote the scholarship around campus to ensure that it is a success.”



About Project Debt Relief

Project Debt Relief is a free information resource for those people who are looking to relieve themselves of debt. The website offers a plethora of how-to articles, a debt relief calculator, a directory of debt relief agencies, and more. Those people who need immediate and personalized attention can leave their information to be contacted by a qualified debt professional. For more information, please visit: http://www.projectdebtrelief.com/