Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Australia's plan to emerge as the world's leading LNG supplier faces the challenges of rising project costs, project delays and the prospect of cheaper LNG supplies from North America. Australia plans to have an active LNG liquefaction capacity of about 123.8 Million Metric tons per annum (MMtpa) by 2017, backed by its plan to boost Coal Seam Gas (CSG) production. However, the country's CSG projects are witnessing cost and time overruns due to difficulties in estimating reserves and production. Workforce shortages and regulatory challenges are also adding to the difficulties. On the other hand, prospects of cheaper LNG supplies from North America are attracting key Asian LNG importers such as Japan, Korea, and India. Japan, the largest LNG importer in the world, plans to import as much as 20% of its LNG requirements from North America. This growing preference for cheaper North American LNG supplies among Asian buyers is likely to affect the prospects of planned LNG projects in Australia.
- The report illustrates Australia's plan to become the leading LNG supplier by 2017, backed by its increasing Coal Seam Gas (CSG) production, are threatened by emerging LNG suppliers from North America.
- The report highlights the cost and time overruns faced by Australia's CSG projects due to difficulties in estimating reserves and production.
- It further highlights that the prospects of cheaper LNG supplies from North America are attracting key Asian LNG importers such as Japan, Korea, and India.
- Develop a sound understanding of the LNG market, the leading LNG exporting country and the shift of focus from Australia to the US of the LNG buyers.
