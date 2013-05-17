Project Help Orphans Launches

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- In a pursuit of trying to help others and giving back not only in our local community but also in other parts of the world, Joey and Nicole Elmore looked for and found a country who is struggling with poverty, diseases, and basic life needs that we all take for granted: Tanzania.



“We have decided to start Project Help Orphans and volunteer for a month in an orphanage in Tanzania to help these children who have lost their parents and mostly had been living on the street until an orphanage took them in.”



Tanzania has an estimated 3 Million orphaned children who need our help!



Learn more about the project at http://projecthelporphans.com



Orphans in Tanzania



“These children have been through devastating experiences that most of us cannot even imagine and while we cannot change their past, we can certainly influence their life and provide hope for their future” said Nicole Elmore.



What the first initiative of the project will do and how they will help during the volunteering work:



- Education: Teach English, math, and other subjects as well as help with homework

- Life Skills: Educate them in areas of personal hygiene and fundamental life skills

- Help: Feed babies, change their diapers, and be there for them, hold them, wash them

- Food: Assist in cooking daily meals in the orphanage

- Love: Play with the children and provide them with the love and care they deserve

- Sanitation: Help clean and maintain the buildings

- Development: Work on developmental projects, such as painting buildings, etc.

- Hope: Provide the children with hope through affirmations and deep conversations

- Motivation: Sing, dance, craft, paint, and other activities to make them enjoy their life



You can Help



Tanzania is one of the poorest countries in the world. Beside struggling with a infectious diseases, such as Malaria and AIDS/HIV, it has one of the highest proportion of orphans in the world.



A study by WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA and The World Bank found that more than half (56%) of the entire world's maternal deaths happen in sub-saharan Africa. The maternal mortality rate in Tanzania is among the highest in the world with 1 in 38 children. In comparison, the maternal mortality rate in the U.S. is 1 in 4,700.



By making a small contribution, you can make a big difference.Your donation will help Project Help Orphans and ultimately the children of an orphanage to receive the education, love, and care they deserve.



You can choose your own amount from as little as $1. What may not be a big difference to you, can make a large impact for others. So please consider donating today to back Project Help Orphans.



About Project Help Orphans

An initiative created for the millions of orphans in this world with the focus in mind to "Be the Change you wish to see in the World" a wise quote by Mahatma Gandhi. Now you have the chance to help change the World.



"You make a living by what you get. You make a life by what you give." - Winston Churchill



