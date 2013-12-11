Project Lead Michael Baptiste Seeks Funding via Indiegogo for "the eExchange Student".

Beijing, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Michael Baptiste has been studying as a college student for several years – and during his studies it was always his dream to travel to another country to see what life was like there. Then one day an idea hit him, and he decided to risk everything and came to China to study abroad for four months. After he made a decision to come abroad, it was a roller coaster journey that he began to record and capture with his iPhone 4. Michael fell into emotional pitfalls, he soared to emotional peaks, and he even had to raise more than $10,000 through scholarships and support just to get there.



Since Michael touched down, he has been putting together the footage of his extensive adventure traveling through Asia, and learning Mandarin at a major Chinese University. It has been a true inspiration and he wants to put his journey together into a powerful inspirational and highly educational feature film. What’s really unique about this film, and what’s never been done before is the fact that Michael will be showing the world what it’s like to study at an International university in Beijing China.



Now, because of the magnitude of this amazing vision, Michael needs funding support to make the dream a reality. In order to make this project a reality, it is going to cost just around $1,000,000. This entire amount will be used to put together the movie “"The eExchange Student."



Project Page: http://bit.ly/1jILkPJ