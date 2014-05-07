Project Leaders Phil Park and His Company Partners Are Seeking Funding via Rocket Hub to Start the Construction of Toates Wacky Wonder Emporium.

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Toates Wacky Wonder Emporium is an interactive shopping, gaming, and learning experience for the whole family. These futuristic gaming theaters will consume gamers as they are transported into a virtual gaming world through state of the art holographic technologies. Toates Wacky Wonder Emporium will be featuring one of a kind fun new brand’s, and the World Store a fun new store with products that one can only get from other countries. This interactive life experience will tantalize people’s senses and make them want to come back over and over again.



Toates Wacky Wonder Emporium wants to take people to the fields of tomorrow and the urban cultures of today. On the second floor of the emporium, there will be a self-sustaining 100% organic hydroponics garden for consumption in the cafeteria and restaurants. The emporium is a building filled with self-sustaining technology, it will be powered through eco-friendly alternative energies such as wind and solar. The emporium will need to utilize gas as its only utility due to food preparation regulations. Toates Wacky Wonder Emporium wants to show how the farms of tomorrow can be helpful today.



People often come up with ideas that they know are out of this world, but they fail to find a place to grow or develop it. Toates Wacky Wonder Emporium will help them with the means of bringing their idea to life. The emporium walks them through product development step-by-step, making their product a reality. The emporium also handles all the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing. Stores located inside the Toates Wacky Wonder Emporium will allow inventors and small business owner’s space to display all of their merchandise completing the hardest step, bringing a product to market.



The Toates Wacky Wonder Emporium is in the process of purchasing the land where the emporium will be constructed. The flagship Toates Wacky Wonder Emporium will be located in the Harrisville, UT area. The team needs funding support to complete this purchase, and break ground.



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