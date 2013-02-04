"Project Logistics Market in India 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Project Logistics Market in India 2012" from Netscribes, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Growing investments in key sectors of the economy is driving the project logistics market in India. Project logistics refers to handling of shipment of over dimensional cargo (ODC) more importantly those that have to be delivered within stipulated time. Such cargo need to be generally transported to remote locations that have accessibility constraints.
The report begins with an introduction section that gives a total overview of the logistics sector and its components. Thereafter, the section provides an elaborate understanding of network logistics that comprises of 'Temporary Logistics Network', 'Permanent Logistics Network', 'Flexible Logistics Network' and 'Combined Logistics Network'.
The introduction section is then followed by the market overview of the project logistics segment. The section demonstrates the current market size along with forecasted market size and growth rate that would be prevalent in the market till 2016. The section also deals with the cargo transport segmentation by containerization and projects. It also highlights the logistics cost as percent of GDP that is borne by India in comparison with BRICS nations as well as developed nations. It section then elaborates the possible areas of project logistics application.
The next section deals with the implementation of 'Goods Service Tax' (GST) in the logistics sector from the erstwhile 'Central Sales Tax' (CST) regime and how the transition has not only benefitted the warehousing industry but the entire logistics industry as a whole. This is because any positive impact on warehousing has a roll over benefit on the logistics industry in totality.
The report then deals with the 'Project Logistics Management' tool which if implemented in high investment projects can help in systematic handling of projects from initiation to completion. The solution can thus help in efficient resource management and avoid cost overshoot and other related wastage.
The next section deals with some very effective success factors that would enable project logistics companies to earn good business by raising reliability among clients.
Thereafter, the next section deals with issues that are hampering project logistics business. Issues related to transport cost; material handling equipments (MHEs) and technology adoption are decelerating project logistics business significantly.
