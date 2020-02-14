Project Logistics Market: The Competitive Environment May Be at Best

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Project Logistics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Project Logistics Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Project Logistics. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are BT Transport & Logistics (Australia), Tiger logistics Ltd. (India), Freight Tiger (India), Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland), Panalpina (Switzerland), LF Logistics (China), Indo Trans Logistics Corporation (Vietnam), Bema International Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Chu Kong Logistics (Singapore), Expro (Singapore).



Definition:

Project Logistics provides total logistics management, technical support, and freight forwarding expertise as a cost-effective solution. This helps including heavy haulage, in-guage and out of guage moves and others.



Market Trend: Technology Advancement in Mode of Transportation Services, Collaborative Logistics Approach, Adoption of Network-Centric Warfare Communication Infrastructure and Vehicle Management System for Defence Logistics Players



Restraints: Problem Related To Logistics Players Require High Initial Capital Investment



Opportunities: Rising Demand from Emerging Economics Such As China and India, Implementation/Usage of Driverless Vehicles and Increasing Usage of Block chain For Efficient Logistics Operations



The Global Project Logistics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



by Services (End-To-End Solutions or Stand-Alone Services, Supply Chain Solutions, Remote Area Logistics Services, Cost Modelling, Route Planning, Storage and Warehousing, Off-Wharf Freight Handling, Movement of Oversized Cargo and Equipment, Others), Mode of Transportation (Roadways, Waterways, Airways, Railways), Verticals (Mining & Resources, Oil & Gas, Construction, Defense, Renewable Energy, Agriculture Supplies, Government, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Project Logistics Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



