Project Lunch Box: LivePlate Helps Moms With Cooking Lessons

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- LivePlate has joined the Food Revolution with its Project Lunchbox live cooking lessons and recipes. Moms, Dads, and kids can join in any of the free lessons online for ideas, recipes, and tips for packing healthy lunches. Packing lunches can be fresh, tasty, and even save money for parents.



LivePlate co-founder Andrea Fuentes says, “We believe in cooking social. Our live interactive video events let families learn from chefs and dieticians, but also share kid friendly ideas with each other.” She adds, “Many families think Lunchables are a healthy choice, when they are highly processed and even expensive.”



Cafeteria food in many schools is not very appetizing and often full of unhealthy processed meats. In many cases, the schools are facing budget cuts and buy premade “heat and eat” foods that contain lots of preservatives and added salt.



The August 15 online cooking class features healthy baked chicken “nuggets,” home made frozen smoothies, and PBJ roll ups. Homemade baked chicken nuggets are made with boneless, skinless chicken breasts, without the added fat and chemicals of commercially processed nuggets. They will stay warm double wrapped in foil in a lunch box.



One tip is to cook ahead and freeze portions, which can be placed in thermos style jars. Kids enjoy homemade whole wheat macaroni and cheese, spaghetti with turkey meatballs, or even tomato-cheese quesadillas.



LivePlate is a cooking site where people cook together socially with live video chat. Anyone can set up a live cookalong just for fun, to meet new people, or to learn new cooking techniques. Recipes like this one for frozen smoothies that thaw in time for lunch are very popular.



“We want to support people cooking together with friends, for fun and better health, “ said Andrea Fuentes of LivePlate.



