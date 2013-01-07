Project Manager Andreichuk Shares ToC and Change Management

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain. The success of the company includes Brian Andreichuk who serves as a Project Manager for Pinnacle Strategies and the owner of Huron – Hudson Associates based in Fort Montgomery, New York and Greenbush, Michigan. He has successfully implemented over a quarter century of Business Process Improvement projects within the energy, automotive, manufacturing, consumer products and transportation industries, and has more than two decades experience advising management and leading client teams in Fortune 100 and mid-market organizations. He is a proven team leader, strategic thinker and practical engineer with strong project management, product optimization, quality improvement, Lean, Theory of Constraints (ToC) and change management skills.



After working in the automotive industry and serving in a variety of technical and vendor management positions, Andreichuk entered the management consulting field. He has worked extensively in capital-intensive business segments across North America, Southeast Asia, and South America. He is particularly adept at leading operational process improvement teams with multi-functional, multi-cultural membership to implement transformational change.



More recently, Andreichuk completed four operational strategy improvement projects for two independent oil & gas companies. His team earned the Chairmen’s award for the best project completed during that year. That project achieved a 12% improvement in oil well production compared with the project target of 4%.



Andreichuk holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Wayne State University and is a Certified Supply Chain Analyst (CSCA).



Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance.



Pinnacle Strategies also is the creator of the RABIT methodology, a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Industry leaders using this approach have realized 20% more output in just two months.



Pinnacle Strategies http://pinnacle-strategies.com is an international management consulting firm delivering operations management excellence.



