Sega Will Release an Accessory Set Along with Hatsune Miku: Project Mirai 2

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- A limited edition of Hatsune Miku: Project Mirai 2 (3DS) which comes with a special Nendoroid Puchi Hatsune Miku: Project Mirai 2 Ver. along with a copy of the game, exists in Japan.



But what if someone wishes to take that Nendoroid Puchi Hatsune Miku and his 3DS with the game in it, anyplace he goes?



He would certainly need some sort of protection for his treasured Mikus.



That’s the reason why Hatsune Miku: Project Diva 2 accessory set is necessary!



The Hatsune Miku: Project Diva 2 accessory set, which will cost 3,360 yen when it is released on November 28, 2013 (which is also the date that the game will come out), contains:



1- Two hard protection covers - one for the Nintendo 3DS and the other for the 3DS XL (3DS LL, which is its name in Japan)

2- Decoration sticker sets for the 3DS and the 3DS XL (2 items exterior, 1 interior)

3- A gamaguchi pouch

4- Nendoroid Puchi Odekake Pouch, that is actually a special pouch made to fit the Nendoroid Puchi - the translation of the Japanese word “odekake” is “going out”.



Along with the Hatsune Miku: Project Mirai 2 accessory set, Sega will also sell the 3DS and 3DS XL hard covers from the set, separately.



Each of the hard covers comes with a set of decoration stickers designed for the 3DS or 3DS XL, and each separate hard cover set will be sold for 1,680 yen.



This means that, if someone buys both the 3DS and 3DS XL hard cover sets (1,680 yen each), he basically gets the pouches at absolutely no cost, given that the accessory set costs 2×1,680 yen or 3,360 yen.



Hatsune Miku: Project Mirai 2 and the previously mentioned accessory set are scheduled for launch in Japan November 28.



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