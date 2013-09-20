Project Pawsitive to Renovate the Humane Society for Greater Nashua's "Bachelor Pad"

Hampton, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Hampton, NH – The Project Pawsitive Foundation (www.projectpawsitive.org), the only organization focused entirely on providing no-cost renovations to animal rescues in desperate need, announced that their next project isrenovating the male feline sanctuary room (dubbed the “Bachelor Pad”)at the Humane Society for Greater Nashua (www.hsfn.org) on September 29th.



“The Humane Society for Greater Nashua has been a positive force in the New Hampshire community since the 1900 and has saved countless animals,” said Jill Sullivan Grueter, President of The Project Pawsitive Foundation. “We are excited to provide this no-cost makeover for them. It’s what we work so incredibly hard for.”



“We are so grateful to our friends at Project Pawsitive for their generosity, hard work and commitment to animal welfare organizations,” said Douglas Barry, Executive Director of the Humane Society. “This project will make our Bachelor Pad safer, more enjoyable and healthier for our cats as well as our potential adopters.”



The makeoverwill take place in one intense burst on Sunday, September 29th with a flurry of projects including removal and installation of new Armstrong flooring, replacement of a window to prevent temperature fluctuations, removal and replacement of a door and door encasement, adding castors to existing crates for mobility, and beautification of the space.



Theentire project will cost several thousands of dollars and is paid for by Project Pawsitive; its sponsor, Pet Life Stores, which is selling “Give Them Shelter” bracelets in its 15 stores; and generous donors. “The customer response to last year's ‘Band Together’bracelet fundraising was fantastic, exceeding all expectations,” said Pete Risano, President and CEO of Pet Life Stores.“In each Pet Life store we reach out and strive to work closely with all of our local rescues and shelters. Partnering with Project Pawsitive to renovate the Salem Animal Rescue League last year, gave our customers the chance to help a local shelter and make a difference in their community. Thanks to the generosity of our customers and Project Pawsitive's work, more animals will live in a safe and stress-free environment while waiting to be adopted.”



Project Pawsitive is currently asking for $1.00 and $5.00 donations online to support this cause. They stress the critical nature of needing the public’s help. You can donate by going to www.projectpawsitive.com and click on ‘How to Help’, then click on ‘Support a Specific Makeover.’ Every donor who gives $1.00 will be emailed a special digital photo of a cat or kitten they have helped and a $5.00 donor will be given a car decal sticker with the tagline, “Think Pawsitive.” There is even an option to name a rescue cat at the facility.



For more information and to donate to this project, please visit www.projectpawsitive.org and click on “How to Help.”



About The Project Pawsitive Foundation:

Support our projects: http://www.projectpawsitive.com and click on “How to Help.”



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What do a Harley Davidson builder; former English bloke who brews his own beer; ex-military, extreme skier; a designer, and a 3rd degree black belt in karate have in common? They are friends from New Hampshire who give free-of-charge extreme makeovers to animal rescues in need across New England and beyond. They find the money, they find the manpower, and they find the means to do it. Why? Because it's the right thing to do.



It all started in 2009, when this group came together to renovate a barn in Epping, New Hampshire that saves horses from slaughter, abuse, and neglect. The barn was in rough shape. The roof was leaking and on the verge of collapse, there were no signs of running water or electricity out to the paddocks, the fencing was in shambles, and the volunteers were losing sleep over the amount of work that needed to be done on the facility with dwindling donations due to a down economy.



So, what did Project Pawsitive do? They used their tenured experience in carpentry, construction, electrical work, and project management to gain attention and rope in the help of one of the largest home supply stores in the country along with over 80 local volunteers and they got the job done. The result? Any awesome renovation, restored hope, and renewed faith. All in the matter of a week and to the tune of about $30,000.



Project Pawsitive is a 501c3, non-profit and all donations are tax-deductible. Support the upcoming projects today at http://www.projectpawsitive.org and click on How to Help.



About the Humane Society for Greater Nashua (HSFN)



HSFN is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization that has been supporting Greater Nashua since our inception in 1900. They have a staff of 25 people who, along with volunteers, help care for and raise needed funds for the over 2,300 pets housed each year. They are overseen by a volunteer Board of Trustees who provide leadership and guidance. HSFN hopes you will stop by their shelter to visit their pets and learn more about what their do and the services they provide to the community.



About Pet Life Stores

Pet Life's Outstanding Customer Service, knowledge, and low prices mean you'll always get just what your pet needs and never pay more than you have to! Since 1985, Pet Life has given you big store selection with the service you've come to expect from a local company and all at the best prices around.



Pet Life's Maine branch of stores, The Kennel Shop, opened its first Pet Super Store in 1985 in Augusta, Maine. The retail store was a natural progression of the premium pet foods and specialty pet products distribution business started seven years before. The company employs over 100 people and has grown to thirteen locations:Maine: Augusta, Portland, North Windham, Lewiston, Saco, Sanford, Scarborough, So. Portland, Wiscasset Massachusetts: Danvers and Stoneham New Hampshire: Stratham and Salem.



Press Contact:

Jill Sullivan Grueter

President, The Project Pawsitive Foundation

603-661-4775

jill@projectpawsitive.com