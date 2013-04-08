Project Peaceful Purple Aims to Unite, Inspire, and Empower People to Stop Bullying

Rockville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Project Peaceful Purple has created purple earphones that are meant to unite, inspire, and empower people who are dealing with bullying. Rather than focusing on ways to combat the bullies directly, their mission is to promote raising one’s self-esteem and self-confidence through a positive movement.



These purple earbuds are special because not only are they a symbol of anti-bullying, but they also utilize an HDSS sound technology that is new, effective, and makes a rather inexpensive earphone sound like top notch quality. HDSS sound, developed by a Georgia family, is slated to bring a new standard to earbuds.



Project Peaceful Purple is devoted to making a difference. A portion of the proceeds from every sale of these earphones will be donated to local youth empowerment programs. Every set of earphones sold helps defeat bullies.



Sadly, bullying is growing and surfacing in many different forms especially with the ubiquity of the Internet. It is important for students, parents, and schools to all get involved with trying to stop the bullying epidemic in order to promote positive self-esteem and self-image for children and adolescents everywhere.



Project Peaceful Purple has said, “Our goal is to sell 1 million earphones by World Day of Bullying Prevention in October 2014.” To learn more about Project Peaceful Purple and how to purchase a pair of these inspiring earbuds, visit the company’s website at www.purple-buds.com.



About Project Peaceful Purple:

Project Peaceful Purple is a campaign aimed to increase awareness of bullying, cyber bullying, workplace harassment and related issues for youth, parents, young adults, adults, educators and the general public. Their objective is to inspire pro-social friendships, acceptance and instill a sense of hope in the future. The focus of the project is to aid in the building of youth self-esteem, self-confidence, and self-respect by supporting youth empowerment programs and organizations.