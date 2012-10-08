Project Pointe - Miami City Ballet, Yobe Photography, Ozcar G. Couture, and Leonor Anthony

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- At the forefront for the 2012-2013 season open of the Miami City Ballet, Haute Couture Designer Ozcar G., Fine Art Photographer Yobe and Painter Leonor Anthony fused arts to create a fundraiser towards the Shoe Fund of the Miami City Ballet via Project Pointe. This collaborative effort between fashion designer, fine art photographer, and painter produced a final outcome to be exhibited and auctioned during the opening night. Project Pointe was imagined by Jennifer Carlynn Kronenberg, in order to raise funds towards the costly toe shoes worn by ballerinas, pointe shoes last for one performance only, and the Miami City Ballet dancers go through more than 3,000 pairs per season with an average cost of $70 per pair. A one-night-only event is planned for Friday, October 19, 2012 in the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts - Peacock Rehearsal Room as part of the Artist’s Circle VIP Reception. The auction will be open to the general audience attending the performance that night. Participants of the auction will be invited to the Artist’s Circle Dessert Reception post production, where the winners will be announced.



The exhibit will feature a one-of-a-kind gown by designer Ozcar G. worn by principal dancer Jennifer Carlynn Kronenberg, which will be auctioned that night. Alongside the dress there will be five one-of-a-kind pointe shoes beautifully embellished by designer Ozcar G.— these toe shoes have been previously worn by the principal dancers for the 2012-2013 season (Tricia Albertson, Mary Carmen Catoya, Jeanette Delgado, and Patricia Delgado). "Every gown I make has a story and this particular one is very dear to me and I want the Miami City Ballet and one very lucky lady to take it home and at the same time benefit this magnificent cause" said Ozcar G. when presenting this gown for the auction.



As an integral part of the auction, Yobe, the photographer, contributed five photographic master pieces and these pieces will be on exhibit during the reception prior to program one, during the intermissions and post production. The photographs showcase the five principal dancers wearing five unique gowns by Ozcar G. and which are face mounted using a contemporary and unique way onto acrylic. These fine art photographs also transpired into a limited edition Poster designed by Yobe, which will be exhibited and presented to the patrons of the Miami City Ballet whom offer donations above $100 towards Project Pointe. "Each of the ballerinas gave their very best to Project Pointe and the collaborative effort created a synergy which in turn became this amazing work of art and ultimately will benefit the Miami City Ballet." expressed photographer Yobe.



In addition to the auction items, artist Leonor Anthony has contributed one of her latest pieces painted in her style and created specifically for the Miami City Ballet, depicting ballerina pointe shoes expanded to a size of 36” X 48” — this oil over canvas masterpiece aptly named “In Her Shoes”. Leonor explains what inspired her “I chose to paint this particular image because the shoes are the vehicle that enables the dancer to show us their craft. I wanted to express the wear and tear on the feet, as well as the shoes. It’s truly a love of beauty and a love of dance.” Leonor’s piece contributes greatly towards the ultimate goal of Project Pointe. This exhibit moves seamlessly between haute couture, paintings and fine art photography. All of the pieces explore rich textures and vibrant colors.



This entire body of work is heavily influenced by the classical rhythms and imagery of the Ballet, executed by masters of their trade with one single purpose in mind: to support the Miami City Ballet and their Shoe Fund. The entire auction could help raise close to $100,000 for Project Pointe. For those wishing to attend the opening night of program one of the Miami City Ballet, please, visit http://www.miamicityballet.org for more information.



About Ozcar G. Couture

Ozcar G. was born in Havana, Cuba in 1973 and at a very young age he realized fashion would reign his world. With an educational background that includes everything in the arts through dance academies for ballet, musical training and theatrical performance —Ozcar G. managed to single-handedly acquired the necessary skills in fashion design. These artistic enrichments embodied by Ozcar G. brings his design to a cultural artistic approach. Every single accomplishment that he achieved sparked his interest and set him on a journey for his lifelong passion. This creative designer was able to leave behind the Cuban regime and relocate in Miami, where he opened his own atelier. He creates one-of-a-kind Haute Couture pieces to satisfy the most exquisite of tastes and each piece is carefully crafted with fine fabrics and embellished with a masterful touch. He has refined his line to a very distinguished and exclusive clientele throughout Miami, Palm Beach and New York. For more information on Ozcar G. Couture visit: http://www.ozcarg.com



About Yobe Photography

Yobe is a cuban artist raised in Miami, FL. He has always had a fascination for cultural arts and has interacted with most institutes of the arts in Miami and New York. He currently collaborates with other artists to promote local charities and through his very own art-work, Photography. Yobe's photography is often a narrative of real life. He's most proud of the art he has produced that made a positive impact in the world. More recently he is proud to have collaborated with haute couture designer Ozcar G. and principal dancer Jennifer Carlynn Kronenberg in the initial creation of Project Pointe photographing all of the principal dancers to create Fine Art Photographs donated towards this amazing project. For more information on Yobe Photography visit: http://www.yobeart.com



About Leonor Anthony

Leonor Anthony is an Expressionist artist born in Havana, Cuba. Leonor immigrated with her family to the United States as a very young child. Today, she resides and works in Coconut Grove, Florida. Leonor’s preferred medium is oil on canvas. The imagery of her art is crafted with a combination of precise and loose brush strokes, characterized by powerful colors and jarring compositions that elicit vivid emotional reactions. Her paintings were showcased at the “Beijing International Art Exposition” held in August of 2012 at the China World Trade Center, Beijing, China. Her works are in permanent collections in both Montepulciano, Italy and in Washington DC. Leonor was the recipient of the Tiffany’s 2012 Humanitarian Award for her unending philanthropic endeavors which Include: Founding director of the Himalayan Community Project in Nepal, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Honeyshine Mentoring Program, Loving Soles, Special United Way, Cancer FIU Honors College and others. For more information on Leonor Anthony visit: www.leonoranthonyartstudio.com



