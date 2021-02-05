Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Project Portfolio Management Market Outlook to 2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Project Portfolio Management market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Project Portfolio Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



The current market players are adopting various strategies, such as strategic alliances, to expand their regional footprint in growing economies. Major Players in This Report Include, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Broadcom, Planview, Inc., Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Changepoint Corporation, Workfront, Inc., Planisware



Project Portfolio Management Market Overview

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) is the centralized management of the processes, methods, and technologies used by project managers and project management offices (PMOs) to prioritize investments and the return-on-investments of an organizationâ€™s portfolio of initiatives. Project portfolio management is often used to understand how investments are made across an organization and determine how certain investments will impact the business or if they align with the organizationâ€™s larger goals or plans. It provides a framework for issue resolution and risk mitigation. The project portfolio management process helps companies predict outcomes and plan for projects that will offer the best results.



Project Portfolio Management Market

by Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises),

Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise), Component (Software, Services),

End User (BFSI, Government, Engineering & Construction, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Others)



Market Trend:

- Better Data Visualization & Integration with other Tools

- Collaboration across Boundaries

- Push Technologies and Analytics



Market Drivers:

- The growing need for better IT governance and to improve project success rates across different industry verticals are driving the demand for the project portfolio management market.

- Increase Business Value by Aligning Projects with Organisations Strategic Direction

- Increasing Penetration of Connected Devices in Emerging Economies

- Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based PPM Solution



Challenges:

- Development of Right Solution as per the Organisation Need

- Large Presence of Market Players



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Project Portfolio Management Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



