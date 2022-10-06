Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2022 -- The centralized control of an organization's projects is handled by project portfolio management tools. Portfolio management also includes the project intake process. This involves the recognition, authorization, assignment, and incorporation of future projects by project managers. It also involves high-level management and project tracking to ensure that ongoing projects are closely connected to the overall business priorities and strategies. Project portfolio management software are employed by project managers for resource time tracking, inventory tracking, report generation, resource management, along with standard portfolio management.

Factors such as growth in the value of project investments, increased complexity of enterprise projects, and a rise in need for collaboration and monitoring tools are driving the growth of the global project portfolio management market. However, concerns regarding data privacy and data security and steep learning curves for PPM software are hampering market growth. Furthermore, reducing project failure rate by embracing agile methods is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth in adoption of cloud-based PPM integrated applications.



"According to SNS Insider, Project Portfolio Management Market Size was valued at US$ 3.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach over US$ 6.26 Bn by 2028 with growing a CAGR of 7.4 % during the forecast period 2022-2028."



Major Company Profiles included in Project Portfolio Management Market are:



- Oracle Corporation

- Microsoft

- Planview, Inc.

- SAP

- Broadcom,

- Changepoint Corporation

- Micro Focus,

- Workfront, Inc.

- Sopheon,

- Upland Software, Inc.



The Global Project Portfolio Management market research report analyzes historical data and current trends, as well as future technologies and industry technical advancement. It also considers the environment, technological innovation, and environmental impact on the industry. The report contains data from reliable sources such as journals, company websites, annual reports and white papers, mergers and acquisitions, etc.

This report examines the global Project Portfolio Management market. It provides a thorough examination of the market based on primary interviews, secondary research and internal expert reviews. The report's analysis is based on the characteristics of the existing market as well as the social, political and economic factors that affect its expansion.



Project Portfolio Management Market Segmentation 2022



The Project Portfolio Management market is segmented by product type, end user, application, and geography. This enables companies to determine their competitive advantage in the market and identify potential clients. It also helps them investigate untapped development prospects.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Project Portfolio Management Market are Listed Below:



On The Basis of Offering:

- Software

- Service



On The Basis of Deployment:

- Cloud

- On-premise



On The Basis of Enterprise Size:

- Large Enterprise

- Small & Medium Enterprise



On The Basis of End-Use:

- BFSI

- Government

- Engineering & Construction

- Healthcare

- IT & Telecom

- Others



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Project Portfolio Management are as follows:

- History Year: 2016-2020

- Base Year: 2021

- Estimated Year: 2022

- Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Regional Analysis



The most recent study contains market analysis for all the major countries, including the United States, China, India, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, South Korea, Brazil, and Mexico, at the international, regional, and national levels. For the regional and national segmentation of the study, market predictions and estimates will be provided. You may determine which area of the Project Portfolio Management market is the most profitable and where the most money will be produced in the future using market estimates and predictions.



Competitive Outlook of Project Portfolio Management Industry 2022



The operations, financial statements, product overviews, and strategic objectives of each firm are looked at in a section of the market study that covers the leading competitors in the Project Portfolio Management market. The businesses featured in the report can be customized to meet a client's unique needs. Through the parts on competitive analysis, participants will gain a thorough understanding of market competitiveness.



Key Questions Answered in the Project Portfolio Management Market Report:



- What are the major factors driving the market growth?

- Which is the leading product type segment in the market?

- What are the key factors hampering growth of the market?

- Which are the major players operating in the market?

- Why is the Europe region dominating the market?



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Dynamics



4. Impact Analysis



5. Value Chain Analysis



6. Porter's 5 Forces Model



7. PEST Analysis



8. Project Portfolio Management Market Segmentation, By Offering



9. Project Portfolio Management Market Segmentation, By Deployment



10. Project Portfolio Management Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Size



11. Project Portfolio Management Market Segmentation, By End-Use



12. Regional Analysis



13. Company Profiles



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Conclusion



