Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market 2025 : Oracle, Microsoft, L.P., Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- A new research study by TMR Research presents an exhaustive assessment of the global market for project portfolio management (PPM). The report, titled "Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2025," evaluates the prominent trends, growth drivers, hindrances, market potentials, opportunities, and the challenges to find out the future prospects and performance of this market.



According to the research study, the significant rise in the popularity and the consequent usage of cloud-based software across various industrial verticals, globally, is boosting the global market for project portfolio management substantially. In addition to this, the increasing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) among a number of organizations is likely to continue influencing this market over the next few years, reports the market study.



Among the regional markets for project portfolio management, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the market leader, offering lucrative growth opportunities to market players in the years to come. The increasing uptake of wireless devices, mobile phone, such as laptops, and tablets, is the main factor that is propelling the market for project portfolio management in Asia Pacific. Apart from this, the rising complexity in the business functions due to the increase in outsourcing activities and multi-regional operations, are also expected to support the growth of this regional market in the years to come, states the research report.



The competitive landscape of the global market for project portfolio management has also been analyzed in this research report. Workfront Inc., Microsoft L.P., Oracle, Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HP Development Co. Inc., Innotas, Planview Inc., Changepoint Corp., and Planisware are some of the key players in this market, mentioned in this research study.



