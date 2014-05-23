Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Project Sanctuary, the impact organization that takes military families from battle-ready to family-ready through outdoor, therapeutic retreats, today announced a new partnership with Undaunted Apparel to support the stability and strength of military families. Undaunted Apparel, whose company mantra is “Wear What Matters,” is committed to donating 10% of all profits to a military beneficiary and has agreed to streamline their previous assortment of military charities in order to focus on a single, results-oriented partner: Project Sanctuary.



Undaunted Apparel will begin as a Contributing Sponsor with two special initiatives that will contribute to Project Sanctuary’s mission to serve military and veteran families. First, Undaunted Apparel will donate $10 to Project Sanctuary for every co-branded shirt sold online. Second, Undaunted Apparel will launch a unique, co-branded item from their repertoire each fiscal quarter with a similar contribution to Project Sanctuary.



“We are excited to partner with an organization founded on the principle of giving back to the military community,” said Heather Ehle, Project Sanctuary founder and CEO. “Undaunted Apparel’s tagline of ‘Wear What Matters’ resonates with our mission of doing what matters to serve our military families. This partnership is the beginning of an enduring financial commitment to military families and offers a creative way to engage our followers with uniquely designed clothing and apparel.”



The relationship was solidified during Project Sanctuary Retreat #48 at the National Ability Center in Park City, UT.



“For so long we have looked and searched for a military beneficiary that truly supports the men and women who have fought for our freedom we enjoy every day,” said Corey Trimmer, CEO of Undaunted Apparel. “But what won us over was the family structure that Project Sanctuary provides in their service to the community. National Military Appreciation Month seems the perfect time for Undaunted Apparel to proudly announce our long-term commitment to recognize and honor our military service members, veterans and their families.”



The next Project Sanctuary retreat is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 6, 2014. Pre-order, online sales of the co-branded shirt began today and continue through June 15, 2014.



About Project Sanctuary

Founded in 2007, Project Sanctuary takes our military families from battle-ready to family-ready by providing six-day, outdoor, therapeutic retreats in a healing environment and ongoing family support services for two years following each retreat. Sponsors that help make the retreats possible include the USO, First Command Financial Services, Aimco Cares, Healthy Marriage Project, YMCA of the Rockies, Undaunted Apparel, SM Energy, Rocky Mountain Ace Hardware, and JetBlue.



More information is available online at http://www.projectsanctuary.us.



About Undaunted Apparel

Undaunted by definition means “not discouraged or disheartened; resolutely courageous.” This definition for many applies to more than just military; it is a way of life – what your life and what your trial and tribulations may be for you to conquer. Undaunted Apparel was started by patriotic individuals who understand that our security and freedoms are a direct result of the men and women serving in our armed forces. We are inspired by those Americans who put their lives in the line of fire to protect those ideals which we hold most dear: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Our artwork reflects our true heroes and the sacrifices they and their families continue to make on our behalf.



More information is available online at http://www.http://www.undauntedclothing.com undauntedclothing.com.