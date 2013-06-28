ProjectDebtRelief.com Launches to Help Guide Individuals out of Debt

Lindenhurst, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- In the modern world almost everyone is in some kind of debt. From student loans to medical bills, most people have the shadow of debt looming over them. For some this situation can get out of control. Their monthly debt repayments start to go over their income. It becomes an endless cycle, where people borrow more money to repay their debts.



One debt related website that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is ProjectDebtRelief.com, a new site that contains a vast amount of resources designed to help people get out of debt. The site is quickly building up a reputation as one of the best debt relief related websites.



The site has many features. The main part of the site is a huge debt relief related blog that is full of useful editorial content. There are articles on many subjects, including debt management, credit counseling and bankruptcy. It is a perfect first step for people who have realized they are drowning in debt and need information about how to go about alleviating their situation.



The site also contains an extensive debt relief directory, with contact details for many different reputable debt management companies all over the United States. There is also a credit card debt calculator that lets site visitors know how long their credit card debt will take to pay off with their current monthly payments and interest rates.



If visitors to the site need further help with their debt, they can fill in a short form on the home page to receive a free consultation with a debt specialist. Alternatively they can call the number at the top of the site.



A spokesperson for the website said: “Many people in today’s society get in trouble with debt. There were many years before the recession where credit was extremely easy to come by. People took out numerous credit cards and loans, thinking the lean times would never come. But now they have. Interest rates are climbing and lenders are becoming impatient and more demanding. Our site provides a huge amount of help for people who have gotten in trouble with debt. There is a vast quantity of information on there, covering almost every conceivable debt situation. We are determined to take the stress out of our visitors debt situation by giving them solid resources than enable them to start controlling their finances once more.”



About ProjectDebtRelief.com

ProjectDebtRelief.com is a site dedicated to helping people get out of debt. It serves as an extensive information resource on debt related problems.



For more information please visit http://www.ProjectDebtRelief.com