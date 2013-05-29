Projectlaunch.com.sg Announces Four New Property Developments in Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- ProjectLaunch.com.sg is proud to announce the launch of four new property developments in Singapore. The four properties are namely, Belgravia Villas, Skies Miltonia Condominium, Jewel at Buangkok Condominium, and Coral Edge Residences Executive Condominium.



These are newly launched developments, or are scheduled to launch in the next 2 months (May to July 2013).



Belgravia Villas



Belgravia Villas is a freehold cluster house development, located at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5. It offers 100 units of terrace houses, and 18 units of semi-detached houses. Conveniently located near major expressways, it offers easy access to retail and amenities.



Belgravia Villas comes with full facilities, such as a function room, swimming pool, and indoor gym. It is the perfect combination of living in a landed house environment, and having the facilities of a condominium,



Skies Miltonia



Skies Miltonia is a 99 year leasehold condominium located at Yishun Ave 1. Skies Miltonia Condo offers a panoramic view of the prestigious Orchid Country Club Golf Course and Seletar Reservoir, a view that is very rare in Singapore.



Skies Miltonia Condo is near to the newly built Seletar Aerospace Park, a multi-billion dollar industrial area focussing on aerospace technology. As such, Skies Miltonia will have very high rental potential, being highly sought after by tenants working in the nearby Seletar Aerospace Park.



Jewel @ Buangkok



Jewel @ Buangkok is a new 99 year leasehold condominium located at Buangkok Drive. It is just 2 minutes walk away from Buangkok MRT, which is a direct train ride to the Central Business District (CBD), and to Harbourfront and Sentosa Island.



Jewel at Buankok offers 616 units of 1 bedroom units to 5 bedroom units, catering to the needs of singles, all the way to big families.



Jewel Buangkok is located near to amenities, shopping, and accessibility by expressway is also convenient.



Coral Edge Residences EC



Coral Edge Residences EC is a new executive condominium located at Punggol Field Walk. Nicknamed PUNGGOL 21, Punggol is the new and upcoming new residential area in Singapore, with new shopping centers, new schools, along a luxurious waterfront promenade.



Coral Edge Residences EC is set to take advantage of Punggol’s phenomenal growth by offering a high quality, family orientated executive condominium. Coral Edge Residence EC is located near amenities, the famous Mee Toh School, and near to Tampines Expressway (TPE).



Buyers can choose from 2 bedroom units, all the way to spacious penthouse units, with prices ranging from $600,000. The launch is expected to be in June 2013.



For the floor plan, price and details of these four developments, do visit http://www.projectlaunch.com.sg/ for more information.



