ProjectLaunch.com.sg Presents Four New Developments in Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- ProjectLaunch.com.sg is proud to announce the launch of four new property developments in Singapore. The four properties are namely, Hillview Peak Condominium, Daisy Suites, Sky Green Condominium, and Urban Vista Condomium.



Hillview Peak



Hillview Peak is a 99 year leasehold condominium, located 300 metres away from the upcoming new Hillview MRT. It has 512 units of 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom, with size ranging from 517 sqft to 1,399sqft. It offers a high ceiling of 3.6 metres, in contrast to the 2.8 metre ceilings of other developments



Hillview Peak is situation at Hillview Avenue, which is a very peaceful and serene private residential area, with amenities next door at the HillV2 Shopping Mall.



Daisy Suites



Daisy Suites is a freehold apartment at Braddell Road, within walking distance to Woodleigh MRT. Every unit has a private pool, and a high 3.4 metre ceiling height.



Daisy Suites is very near NEX at Serangoon, which is the largest shopping mall in Singapore.



Sky Green



Sky Green is a freehold condominium with full condominium facilities at Macpherson Road. It is within 3 minutes walk to Tai Seng MRT.



Sky Green will be a sought-after property by tenants, as it is close to the Paya Lebar Business Hub, NEX Shopping Mall., and top schools. It is also a direct train ride to VIVOCITY mall, and Harbourfront District.



Urban Vista



Urban Vista is a 99 year leasehold condominium, located right next to Tanah Merah MRT. It offers a selection of normal condominium units, and the popular dual-key units, which allows a unit to be split into two defined sections. This arrangement offers great flexibility for extended families who want to stay close, but yet have their own privacy. It also allows a family to rent out part of their house to supplement income.



Urban Vista is near to Changi Airport, and the Changi Business Hub, which will is expected to be a thriving commercial area in the next few years. There will also be a large shopping mall built next to Urban Vista, serving the residents to meet their dining, banking, entertainment and retail needs.



For the floor plan, price and details of these four developments, do visit http://www.projectlaunch.com.sg/ for more information.



