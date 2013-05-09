ProjectLifeMastery.com Provides Omega J8004 Review

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- ProjectLifeMastery.com offers a full length review of the Omega J8004 juicer, which can be used for juicing fruits and vegetables. The webmaster, Stefan Pylarinos, who purchased the juicer, has provided details about the various benefits of the juicer and the need for owning a juicer, which he claims is a life-changing decision in the matter of physical fitness.



The reviewer states, “Juicing has become a part of my morning ritual process and is something I consider to be one of the biggest life-changing parts of my life. I don’t know how I lived before without juicing, as the benefits it provides me is incredible.” He has put up a video of using the juicer and the various benefits of the juicer.



The article offers an in-depth analysis of the various benefits of juicing, be it juicing fruits or vegetables. It also does a comparative study of juicing and blending, and how juicing is a much better option than blending.



The reviewer states that the juicer is one of the best available in the market, even better than the other costlier versions of the Omega juicer. The average review rating given for the juicer is 4.5 out of 5. It has a lot of benefits as well due to its unique features. Its low speed protects enzymes from being destroyed, and the high quality of the juicer helps in collecting a larger quantity of juice than other juicers. The juicer is quite convenient for getting the juice out of leafy green vegetables too. The Omega J80004 review also states that the juicer can be conveniently cleaned and is well worth the price of $250. This is because the juicer comes with a warranty period of 15 years.



