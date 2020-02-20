"Projet DMPP," an Innovative Patient Position Monitoring Device, Now on Kickstarter!

Montreal, QC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Improving safety and security for patients in the hospital or at home, Projet DMPP will monitor an individual's physical position in real-time and provide alerts to medical professionals in the event of sudden falls or movements.



A device fixed on the thigh of a patient in a sitting or lying position, the DMPP detects major changes of direction that position the thigh vertically, which occurs in the case of a sharp, sudden fall or other potentially dangerous movement. A gyroscopic sensor in the DMPP will send a warning signal by sound or radio signal to a receiver carried by medical staff.



This gyroscopic sensor , programmed to detect variations in position of the thigh, provides vital real-time monitoring and personal security functionality for patients. Automatically alerting health care professionals to dangerous situations relating to patient movement, the device prevents injuries or tragic accidents from mobility issues, mental illness, or progressive diseases. The DMPP was conceptualized by Khalil from Old Montreal, Canada after hearing about a neighbor with Parkinson's disease who collapsed in his kitchen, only to remain on the floor for hours unable to reach his phone.



Upon completion of this Kickstarter campaign, Projet DMPP will be designed, marketed, and patented to clinicians around the world. Two versions of DMPP will be commercially available. The first version will detect movements or falls and send alerts by high-pitched sound, while the second version will also detect movement or falls but will send alerts by radio signal to staff in real-time.



Models of each version are expected in November 2020. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/dmpp/projet-dmpp



Supporters around the world can support Projet DMPP by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as CA$1. But for a pledge of CA$300 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including versions of the DMPP. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Projet DMPP

Projet DMPP is being pioneered by Khalil from Old Montreal, Canada. An engineer and research and development investigator, Khalil is proudly designing DMPP after personally experiencing the dangers of un monitored patient movements and fall risks.



