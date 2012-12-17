ProLectric, LLC Earns Esteemed 2012 Angie's List Super Service Award for Electrical Service

Hitchcock, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- ProLectric, LLC has earned the service industry-coveted 2012 Angie’s List Super Service Award, an honor awarded annually to approximately 5 percent of all the companies rated on Angie’s List, the nation’s leading provider of consumer reviews on local service companies.



James Bankston, Owner of ProLectric says it’s an honor to receive such a prestigious award. But he gives all the credit to his staff, “My staff of electricians are the best in Texas. They work hard and always treat the customer right. They are the ones responsible for this award.”



“It’s a select group of companies rated on Angie’s List that can claim the exemplary customer service record of being a Super Service Award winner,” said Angie’s List FounderAngie Hicks. “Our standards for the Super Service Award are quite high. The fact that ProLectric earned this recognition speaks volumes about its dedication providing great service to its customers.”



Angie’s List Super Service Award 2012 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, including earning a minimum number of reports, an excellent rating from their customers and abiding by Angie’s List operational guidelines.



Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie’s List. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality. Members can find the 2012 Super Service Award logo next to company names in search results on AngiesList.com.



Angie’s List helps consumers have happy transactions with local service professionals in more than 550 categories of service, ranging from home improvement to health care. More than 1.5 million paid households use Angie’s List to gain unlimited access to local ratings, exclusive discounts, the Angie’s List magazine, and the Angie’s List complaint resolution service.



Kathy Bankston

ProLectric, LLC

kathy@prolectricllc.com

Hitchcock, Texas

http://www.prolectricllc.com