ProLectric, LLC Relocates to Dickinson, Texas

Dickinson, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Prolectric, LLC is pleased to announce that it has moved its operation to a new facility in Dickinson, Texas. The new address is 4701 Hwy3, Dickinson, Texas 77539. It is located on the East corner of Hwy 3 and 46th Street.



The brink and metal building is situated on .321 acres and will house both the office and warehouse for the company. There are over 4,800 square feet of parking area and 272 linear feet of chain link fencing. This will allow ample room to park the service vehicles. With over 2,000 square feet of office and warehouse space this will allow the business to expand rapidly to meet customer needs.



Jimmy Bankston, president of ProLectric says, “This is the ideal location to strategically grow the company. We’ve been working from a home office for the past 4 years so this is an exciting move. We are looking forward to the opportunity it will provide.”



About ProLectric, LLC

ProLectric, LLC is an electrical contracting firm that specializes in providing electrician services to both commercial and residential clients.



For more information please contact:



Kathy Bankston

ProLectric, LLC

281-337-5060

Fax Number: 832-201-6676

Email Address: Kathy@ProLectricLLC.com

Web site address: http://www.prolectricllc.com/