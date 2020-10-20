Prolific Expansion of Construction Industry Accelerates Uptake of Barite Materials in the Future.

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- A recent market study published by FMI on the Barite market includes the global industry analysis of 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts conduct thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain growth prospects with maximum precision.



Barite Market Taxonomy



Form

Lumps

Powder



Grade

Up to SP 3.9

SP 4.0

SP 4.1

SP 4.2

SP 4.3 and Above



Application

Drilling Mud

Pharmaceuticals

Rubbers & Plastics

Paints & Coatings

Textiles

Others



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

MEA



Chapter 01 - Executive Summary



The report initiates with the executive summary of the Barite market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the Barite market.



Chapter 02 - Market Overview



In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the Barite market, which will help them understand the basic information about the Barite market. Along with this, comprehensive information about Barite is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the Barite market report.



Chapter 03 - Key Market Trends



The Barite market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.



Chapter 04 - Key Success Factors



This section includes key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.



Chapter 05 - Global Demand Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the Barite market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical Barite market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019-2029). Along with this, pricing analysis of the Barite market at the regional level has been provided in this section. This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the Barite market in the forecast period of 2020-2030.



Chapter 06 - Market Background



This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Barite market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the Barite market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.



Chapter 07 - Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Form



This chapter provides details about the Barite market on the basis of Form and has been classified into Lumps and Powder. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on Form.



Chapter 08 - Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Grade



This chapter provides details about the Barite market on the basis of Grade and has been classified into Up to SP 3.9, SP 4.0, SP 4.1, SP 4.2, and SP 4.3 and above. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on Grade.



Chapter 08 - Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Application



This chapter provides details about the Barite market based on material and has been classified into Drilling Mud, Pharmaceuticals, Rubbers & Plastics, Paints & Coatings, Textiles and Others.



Chapter 09 - Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region



This chapter explains how the Barite market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).



Chapter 10 - North America Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Barite market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on material and countries in North America.



Chapter 11 - Latin America Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Barite market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.



Chapter 12 - Europe Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



Important growth prospects of the Barite market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, Nordic, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 13 - East Asia Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter highlights the growth of the Barite market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Barite market in East Asia.



Chapter 14 - South Asia & Pacific Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter highlights the growth of the Barite market in South Asia by focusing on India, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of SA. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Barite market in South Asia & Pacific.



Chapter 15 - MEA Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides information about how the Barite market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.



Chapter 16 - Market Structure Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Barite market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.



Chapter 17 - Competition Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Barite market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Limited, Halliburton, Sojitz Corporation, Anglo Pacific Minerals, Baker Hughes Incorporated, China Shen Zhou Mining and Resources, Inc., Schlumberger Limited, Excalibar Minerals LLC, Ashapura Minechem Limited, Abhirama Pulapathuri™ Group, Eagle Petrochem, Guizhou Toli, Yongan Viaton Minerals Company Limited, and Others.



Chapter 18 - Assumptions and Acronyms



This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Barite market report.



Chapter 19 - Research Methodology



This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Barite market.