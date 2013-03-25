Prologic Web Design Offers Small Business Owners a Top-Notch and High Quality Website for $85

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Prologic Web Design, a company that is devoted to helping create high quality WordPress websites for small and medium business owners for a very reasonable price, has just announced a new pricing promotion that allows clients to get a premium website for only $85. This new price, which is not an annual fee but rather a one-time charge, represents phenomenal savings; typically, this type of service can run upwards of $500.



The newly-announced promotion offers clients one complete WordPress website that includes a domain name, unlimited hosting, premium WordPress theme design, and up to 10 pages with a contact form. All that clients have to do to start the buy website process is to fill out a quick and easy form on the company’s website; this will put them in touch with a friendly and knowledgeable member of the support team who will ask them further questions about their business and what they are looking for in their website.



“Generally, a WP Premium theme itself can cost you $50-$150 if you purchase it from the theme club but since we are holding a developer license with those clubs and we can install and customize your website according to your requirements at a very low cost,” an article on the Prologic Web Design website noted, adding that as part of the $85 price, clients can view the various WordPress themes to see what will work best for them, or arrange to have the company’s team of writers do it for a reasonable price.



“Our team will upload the contents provided by you on the website and once you review, we will launch your website.”



Since the day Prologic Web Design opened for business in 2008, it has strived to offer its clients top-notch website design for a fraction of the cost charged by many other companies. The web developer company, which is a department of Prologic Web Solutions, also features outstanding customer service and a variety of other services, including cheap SEO link building packages.



Anybody who would like to learn more about the $85 website promotion and how to purchase a cheap website is welcome to visit the user-friendly site at any time; there, they can read in-depth information about the premium website package, what it includes, and how the process works.



About Prologic Web Design

Prologic Web Design is focused to deliver quality web sites for small and medium business owners at a very reasonable price. The company’s aim is to get higher customer satisfaction once they place their order. The company, which is a department of Prologic Web Solutions, has served 2,700 clients since 2008. For more information, please visit http://prologicwebdesign.com/get-your-WordPress-website-in-85