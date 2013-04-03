Prolux Electrical Contractors, Leaders in Commercial & Residential Electrical Services

Victoria, Melbourne -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Prolux Electrical Contractors, are commercial electricians based in Bayswater Melbourne, Australia. The company specialise in the provision of electrical services to residences, businesses and construction professionals in the Inner Eastern, Eastern and Outer Eastern Suburbs of Melbourne. The Team at Prolux pride themselves on their professional approach to electrical contracting.



Being experts in commercial electrical projects, security installments, data cabling, switchboard upgrades, rewiring & lightning installations, with Prolux you can rest easy knowing that your project is handled by an experienced Master Electrician.



Prolux Electrical Founder, Alex Lamblin states, “Prolux has a team off friendly & professional electricians who are always on call. No matter where you are within the Eastern Suburbs of Melbourne, Prolux will provide you with electrical contractors who can assist in all areas including Security Systems, Electrical Maintenance, Testing & Tagging, Data Cabling, Switchboard repairs & Upgrades, Rewiring, Lighting and Telephone Installations .”



“In fact we are so confident that our electricians and contractors will provide you with the best possible electrical work that we provide a full money back guarantee on all commercial and domestic electrical work undertaken within Melbourne,”.



Is it Security you're after?



If your home or business needs to take the next step in terms of security, the team at Prolux are always up to date with the latest technology for CCTV, security systems and full alarm systems to keep your business or home as safe as possible.



Is your Data Cabling up to scratch?



If not, Prolux can help you by providing professional data cabling solutions e.g. - CAT 5 Data Network Cabling,



- CAT 6 Data Network Cabling,

- CAT 6A Data Network Cabling

- Telephone Systems & line installation



Why Choose Prolux



Their hard work, experience and proficiency is evident by the fact that most new clients come as a result of a referral. Its Master Electrician, Active Safety System, and QEC26464 accreditation makes them a reliable partner for those who are in need of any type of commercial or residential electrical services. Prolux Electrical Contractors are Master Electricians working to the highest Occupational Health and Safety standards within the electrical industry.



The safety of your family or employees is of primary concern. Prolux Electrical Contractors are accredited with ECA Safety Connect, complying with the strictest safety procedures, whilst undergoing the most stringent auditing measures in the electrical industry. Prolux has become a recognized and established electrical company in Victoria by providing reliable, high quality electrical services.



For more information on the electricians at Prolux & how they can help you with your commercial or residential electrical project visit - http://www.proluxelectrical.com.au Or call: 1800 800 880